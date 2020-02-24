Mindware Signs Distribution Agreement with ESET in Saudi Arabia

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Mindware announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with ESET will offer the entire suite of ESET business products, including two-factor authentication, endpoint protection, endpoint encryption, endpoint detection and response among others. The distributor will target enterprise customers, small and medium businesses (SMBs) and government organizations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its expansive channel network.

For three decades, ESET has been helping organizations protect their digital infrastructures. Today the company has a user base of over 110 million in 202 countries. ESET products unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep businesses safe and running without interruption. Backed by R&D centres worldwide, ESET is the first IT security company to earn 100 Virus Bulletin VB100 awards, identifying every single "in-the-wild" malware without interruption since 2003.

As part of the ramping up process, ESET will conduct sales and pre-sales workshops and provide training and certification to Mindware’s designated engineers. Mindware on the other hand will focus on driving ESET’s business by reaching out to existing partners as well as onboarding new partners. The distributor will provide knowledge transfer to partners through regular technical enablement sessions. It will also assist partners with potential business leads by helping them conduct proof-of-concepts (POCs).

Mindware and ESET will jointly conduct marketing activities that include events, promotions, traditional and digital advertising campaigns and much more.