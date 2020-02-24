Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Mindware Signs Distribution Agreement with ESET in Saudi Arabia

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Mindware announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with ESET will offer the entire suite of ESET business products, including two-factor authentication, endpoint protection, endpoint encryption, endpoint detection and response among others. The distributor will target enterprise customers, small and medium businesses (SMBs) and government organizations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its expansive channel network.

For three decades, ESET has been helping organizations protect their digital infrastructures. Today the company has a user base of over 110 million in 202 countries. ESET products unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep businesses safe and running without interruption. Backed by R&D centres worldwide, ESET is the first IT security company to earn 100 Virus Bulletin VB100 awards, identifying every single "in-the-wild" malware without interruption since 2003.

As part of the ramping up process, ESET will conduct sales and pre-sales workshops and provide training and certification to Mindware’s designated engineers. Mindware on the other hand will focus on driving ESET’s business by reaching out to existing partners as well as onboarding new partners. The distributor will provide knowledge transfer to partners through regular technical enablement sessions. It will also assist partners with potential business leads by helping them conduct proof-of-concepts (POCs).

Mindware and ESET will jointly conduct marketing activities that include events, promotions, traditional and digital advertising campaigns and much more.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 