MobileIron and IDEMIA Announce Support for eSIM-Enabled Windows 10 Enterprise Devices

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

MobileIron and IDEMIA announced support for eSIM-enabled Windows 10 enterprise devices. Organizations will be able to onboard, configure and manage eSIM-enabled Windows 10 devices as part of their established unified endpoint management (UEM) infrastructure, simplifying the entire device lifecycle – from enrollment to retirement.

The global eSIM market is seeing massive growth, with demand increasing across all sectors including consumer electronics, IoT devices, and electric cars. By 2024, it is estimated that up to 30% of laptops shipped will have an eSIM capability – about 122 million devices. This growth will be fueled by the implementation of 5G networks, which will boost enterprise adoption of eSIM computers.

The IDEMIA Smart Connect Platform, which includes a Subscription Manager (SM-DP+), Entitlement Server and Orchestration Hub for a complete eSIM lifecycle management solution, will integrate with mobile network operator (MNO) systems and bring control of eSIM profiles and their subscription plans within MobileIron’s UEM platform. This includes browsing and selecting subscriptions, profile provisioning and activation on the MNO network, and assigning and re-assigning profiles to devices.