YooniK ranked as top 3 for facial authentication accuracy in Europe and Americas business regions

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

YooniK has announced today that the latest version of their facial authentication algorithm YooniK Face™ was independently ranked as top 3 for accuracy in the business regions of Europe and Americas combined, in several evaluation tracks of the latest NIST vendor test report, outperforming multi-billion dollar corporations investing millions in R&D. YooniK Face™ authentication algorithm has improved accuracy, by reducing error rates of the previous version by over 50% in less than five months, thus entering the very select class of algorithms with 99.999% accuracy for false rejection rates under 0.5%.

Sitting in a market of around USD 4 billion growing nearly 15% each year, YooniK top-tier algorithm is now available to any interested customers as a plug-and-play SDK/API, enabling novel amazing applications in privacy-first authentication across all industries, from retail to banking and healthcare. Plus, it runs on any platform/device/camera taking less than an hour to integrate on any third-party products and uses state of the art zero knowledge privacy to ensure not even YooniK can match anyone in contexts that haven’t been authorised.

