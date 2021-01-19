Streamlined fixed domes with brilliant image quality up to 4K and enhanced security features

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Axis Communications launches new additions to the AXIS P32 Network Camera Series. These streamlined cameras offer cost-efficient installation and are ideal for surveillance in a wide range of locations, including data centers, logistic centers, and high-end retail stores.

Available as both indoor and outdoor models, these varifocal domes deliver excellent image quality. Enclosed in dust and vandal-resistant IK10-rated casings, they’re protected against redirection, defocusing, and impacts. AXIS P3247-LV and AXIS P3247-LVE offer 5 MP resolution whereas AXIS P3248-LV and AXIS P3248-LVE offer brilliant 4K resolution. Plus, thanks to Axis Zipstream with support for H.264 and H.265, it significantly reduces bandwidth and storage requirements without compromising image quality.

Featuring Axis Lightfinder 2.0 and Axis Forensic WDR, these cameras deliver true colors and great detail in challenging light or near darkness. They include OptimizedIR for surveillance in complete darkness and motion-adaptive exposure significantly reduces motion blur from approaching or nearby objects. With AXIS Object Analytics, they can detect and classify humans and vehicles. And, thanks to two-way audio and I/O connectivity, it’s possible to add audio analytics and integrate peripheral equipment.

Key features include:

• 5 MP and 4K resolutions at 30 fps

• Lightfinder 2.0 and Motion-adaptive exposure

• Zipstream supporting H.264 and H.265

• AXIS Object Analytics

• Enhanced security features