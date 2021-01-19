Eltronis Group has launched engage™

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Security and brand engagement specialists Eltronis Group has launched engage™, a new cloud-based software solution that provides brands with a simple, yet sophisticated tool, to link products to the internet through consumers’ smartphones.

Delivering trust and transparency to brands worldwide, engage™ is designed to meet the growing demand for a simple solution that allows consumers and brands to interact and communicate, as well as protect goods.

Across the world, counterfeit is becoming increasingly prevalent, with online sales making it easy for fraudsters to trick consumers and replace genuine items with fakes. By adding engage™ to products, brands can help counter this trend, promoting the provenance of the item, and building protection against potential counterfeits.

From wines and spirits to cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, consumers simply scan the packaging using their smartphones, to launch an online link defined by the product being viewed. Brands select the website they want consumers to see, enabling relevant information to be shared and unlocking insights into the purchasing process through the engage platform.

Eltronis used its experience of security techniques and packaging gained from protecting high security identification documents in the development of engage™. The software platform can be tailored to each brand’s specific requirements and is accessed via either a visible or hidden QR code and serial number added to the packaging. This provides access to a wide variety of information for both brands and consumers through creating a simple digital fingerprint, that increases security, visibility and insight across the supply chain.