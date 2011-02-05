Yann Lechelle joins Scaleway as CEO

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Arnaud de Bermingham has chosen Yann Lechelle as Chief Executive Officer; Arnaud de Bermingham will carry on as President of the company. Effective today, the appointment of Yann Lechelle aims at strengthening the management team of the Iliad Group’s subsidiary, which currently has 250 employees. The arrival of the Parisian entrepreneur, previously Chief Operating Officer at Snips, is in line with Scaleway’s growth objectives announced in 2018.

Yann Lechelle is an entrepreneur and digital innovator. He has participated in the creation, growth and sale of several startups. He was previously COO at Snips, a company specialized in embedded artificial intelligence and voice assistants, until its acquisition by Sonos at the end of 2019. Yann is also a co-founding member of the France Digitale association, a co-founding member and member of the Board of Directors of HUB France IA, and an INSEAD MBA graduate.

Scaleway is a subsidiary of the Iliad Group, which offers innovative cloud infrastructure solutions that bring together all services for professionals: from the public cloud with Scaleway Elements, whose new C14 Cold Storage cloud archiving solution recently enriched the portfolio, to private infrastructures with Scaleway Datacenter and dedicated servers with Scaleway Dedibox. Scaleway’s offering is based on nearly 20 years of expertise in the development and marketing of dedicated servers (Online) and the management of innovative high-end data centers (Iliad Datacenter). Scaleway enjoys a growing international reputation and has professional customers in more than 150 countries. Scaleway is based on 4 datacenters located in France and one datacenter located in the Netherlands. Le bon coin, Ventes-privées, Safran and Le Monde already trust Scaleway. Scaleway has also just been recognized by Glassdoor, the famous worldwide job review site, as the best working environment in France: https://www.forbes.fr/business/les-...