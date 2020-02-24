Elron Appoints Yaron Elad as CEO

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Yaron Elad, who served as Elron’s CFO for the last decade and was instrumental in leading Elron’s shift to software investments over the past few years, was appointed CEO.

Elron has appointed Yaron Elad as its new CEO effective as of today. Yaron’s vast experience in technology investment, strategic deals, fundraising, and M&A’s spans the course of his career, providing Elron with a unique vantage point of Israel’s high-tech scene.

In recent years, Elron increasingly shifted its focus to emerging cybersecurity and enterprise software technologies, recognizing a fast-growing market with many international strategic players, which as part of their growth strategy, are in search of acquisition opportunities. Under Yaron’s leadership, Elron is positioned to shift toward new investments in innovative industries that are poised at the forefront of today’s market needs.

Bronshtein worked together with Yaron over the last few years to bolster Elron’s portfolio and lay the groundwork for years to come by focusing on cybersecurity and enterprise software investments, while leading our medical device companies to maturation. As he passes the torch to Yaron Elad, his legacy of investing in innovative companies, such as BrainsGate and CartiHeal, illuminates Elron as one of Israel’s leading investment firms. Just recently, two of Elron’s portfolio companies, Open Legacy and Sixgill, raised a combined $35 million from strategic investors.