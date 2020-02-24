IDEX Biometrics ASA appoints Vince Graziani as CEO

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

IDEX Biometrics ASA has appointed Vince Graziani as new CEO effective 27 February 2020. For the past two years, current CEO Stan Swearingen has led the company through a period of new product and market ecosystem development. As IDEX is poised to transition to full commercial operations, Stan recommended that a new CEO be appointed to strengthen the management team, drive sales growth, and allow Stan to focus on strategy and advanced technology.

Vince joins IDEX from Infineon Technologies where he was most recently Vice President of Strategy Development and Implementation where he was responsible for leading new business development and strategic partnerships. Vince has also led technology companies from the pre-revenue stage to significant revenues and scale while serving as CEO of Sand 9 Inc., Vbrick Systems, and Sandburst Inc. These were all early-stage technology companies when he joined them. Earlier in his career, he held positions of increasing responsibility in engineering as well as sales and marketing at Intel, Broadcom, and Siemens Semiconductor.

Stan will focus on strategy and advanced technology consistent with his past roles with some of the most innovative companies in Silicon Valley.