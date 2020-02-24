Search
F-Secure expands partnership with Nifty on identity protection services

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

F-Secure and Nifty, Japan’s leading internet service provider (ISP), announced they were expanding their partnership with Nifty’s deployment of F-Secure’s identity protection services in Nifty’s “@nifty Password Manager”. And in a separate deal, as of February 26, Nifty’s existing “Always-On Security 24” services deploy F-Secure SAFE as its core component, and the foundation for its expanded services.

Since April 2018, F-Secure and Nifty have built a solid partnership through sales of F-Secure SENSE - a Wi-Fi router that includes security capabilities to protect all the devices in people’s homes. Nifty is one of several partners that F-Secure announced earlier in the year as ready to roll out F-Secure ID PROTECTION. And today’s launch makes the partnership between the two companies even stronger.

Features and benefits offered by “@nifty Password Manager” include:
• 24/7 monitoring of the public, deep, and dark web for personal information stolen or leaked in a breach
• Helps prevent spoofing and ID theft with breach response guidance before attacker’s misuse stolen personal information
• Facilitates the creation of strong passwords unique to every service with an easy-to-use password management system, helping minimize the risks associated with a breach
• Complements the connected home security offering SENSE that Nifty is selling today, providing end-users with actionable information if the cloud service powering the connected home or IoT device gets compromised

Features and benefits of “Always-On Security 24” include:
• Protect up to 7 smart devices with a monthly fee of 500 yen
• Malware and internet protection powered by F-Secure SAFE, recipient of AV-TEST’s 2018 Best Protection award for Consumers*
• Multi-platform service compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android
• Secure online financial transactions and payments with specialized banking protection
• Parental controls that protect children from online threats and allow parents to restrict usage to prevent overuse

F-Secure’s consumer survey, conducted in 2019 with 3,600 consumers from 9 countries, found the following:
• 41% of Japanese respondents said they’ve been affected by cyber crime, compared to a global average of 51%
• 77% of Japanese respondents answered “yes” when asked whether they fear becoming victims of cyber crime or ID theft, compared to 71% in other countries

*Source: https://www.av-test.org/en/news/av-...




