Kudelski Security Named 2019 LogRhythm European Partner of the Year

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group, announced it has been named LogRhythm’s 2019 European Partner of the Year. Kudelski Security and its Managed Security Services were honored by LogRhythm for outstanding sales performance throughout the year.

Kudelski Security built its next-generation MSS from the ground up to provide visibility and protection for data – wherever it resides. This accolade is the latest in a growing body of global recognition endorsing the effectiveness of Kudelski Security’s approach and partner-first service, including from IDC, Gartner and Forrester. Last year also saw Kudelski Security MSS named key player in Gartner’s

LogRhythm is a strategic partner for Kudelski Security globally, and one of the technologies integrated with the infrastructure that supports the company’s Cyber Fusion Centers in Switzerland and the United States.