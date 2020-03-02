BMC to Acquire Compuware

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

The transaction builds on BMC’s track record of investing in growth, and is expected to be completed in the coming months subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The strategic combination of BMC and Compuware will build upon the success of BMC Automated Mainframe Intelligence (AMI) and the Topaz suite, ISPW technology, and classic product portfolios from Compuware to further modernize the mainframe industry. This transaction brings together two companies focused on consistently delivering innovative, best-of-breed products to meet the needs of enterprise organizations worldwide. The combined company will help customers better manage their mainframe operations, cybersecurity, application development, data, and storage as part of their enterprise DevOps strategies, as well as provide seamless integration of the mainframe platform development and management processes into the enterprise technology stack.

BMC continues to accelerate its focus on investing in innovation and disruptive technologies. This will be one of the largest acquisitions in BMC’s history and the Company’s third acquisition in less than two years.

Macquarie Capital and Jefferies LLC acted as financial advisors to BMC and KKR, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as BMC counsel. Credit Suisse served as financial advisor to Compuware, and Kirkland and Ellis served as legal counsel.