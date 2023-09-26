XConnect Partners with Sekura.id to Combat Digital Identity Fraud in Banking, Fintech, and E-Commerce

September 2023 by Patrick LEBRETON

XConnect, a Somos Company, the provider of world-class numbering intelligence solutions has partnered with Sekura.id, a leading global provider of mobile identity data, to assist in the fight against digital identity fraud for global banks, fintech innovators, and crypto and consumer brands. Sekura.id’s unique real-time customer insight from mobile operators provides XConnect’s aggregator and telco customers with the mobile intelligence to deliver compliant, mobile ID verification and authentication via one simple API connection.

Through the partnership, XConnect gains access to direct, live mobile data with coverage spanning across six continents. XConnect’s customers benefit from Sekura.id’s best-in-class mobile identity products, and inclusive mobile identity solutions enhanced with the pre-validation of phone numbers via XConnect’s global datasets.

"Verifying a user’s digital identity is an increasing challenge for players in the banking and fintech industry. As mobile technology continues to evolve, its use as a data source will increase and create new vulnerabilities for banking, fintech, and consumer brands," said Tim Ward, VP Number Information Services at XConnect. "We need to ensure we have the right technology solutions in place to effectively remove risk. By leveraging Sekura.id’s MNO APIs, we are strengthening our anti-fraud proposition and protecting enterprises from identity theft."

Sekura.id covers 2.5 billion people globally through 75 connected operators. It provides trusted, secure, and easy-to-consume solutions for ID verification, anti-fraud, and secure online authentication use cases, enabling easy integration of real-time mobile data into its partners’ existing services.

"Mobile phones have now become intertwined as part of our identities. Yet, the rapid adoption of these mobile services brings its own problems as online services are unable to keep up with the evolving fraud ecosystem," said Mark Harvey, CEO at Sekura.id. "Our partnership with XConnect is enabling us to lead the fight against digital identity fraud. Through our low-latency, real-time mobile intelligence APIs, we are helping telcos with fintech and tier-1 banking customers build seamless anti-fraud and account takeover protection to overcome growing risks."

XConnect is committed to working with industry partners to develop and expand its anti-fraud offering for MNOs, business messaging (A2P) hubs, aggregators, carriers, and interconnect providers. Its partnership with Sekura.id enables it to expand its product portfolio and help customers overcome complex identification and verification (ID&V) challenges.