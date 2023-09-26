NetApp Appoints Gavin Moore as Vice President and CTO for EMEA and LATAM

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Gavin is based in Cork, as part of NetApp’s EMEA & LATAM leadership team. Working in the region to support the delivery of NetApp’s expanded portfolio for the benefit of partners and customers, Gavin will leverage the best flash storage solutions, alongside first party services delivered by the public cloud providers, to drive customer success. He will also play a critical role in cultivating cross-functional collaboration to ensure seamless integration of the functions, including the solutions engineers and technology specialists which he will lead.

Gavin brings over three decades of technical experience to the role, and previously spent the last 18 years at Oracle in senior leadership roles across business development, product strategy, and customer experience.