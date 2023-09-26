Veridas Joins Security Industry Association (SIA) to Drive Continued Collaboration within Security Industry

September 2023 by Patrick LEBRETON

Veridas looks to serve as a valuable resource for SIA members seeking to understand and implement biometric technologies

Veridas, a technology company specializing in digital identity and biometrics, today announces its new membership in the Security Industry Association (SIA), a leading trade association for global security solution providers.

SIA aims to promote success in the global security industry by providing information, insight, and influence. Since its launch in 2012, Veridas has established a worldwide company aimed at enhancing lives by guaranteeing people’s right to use their real identities in the digital and physical world.

The world’s leading association for security solutions, SIA provides education, certification, standards, advocacy and influential events that connect security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members’ interests by advocating for pro-industry policies to establish transparent industry standards which facilitate seamless integration.

While the security industry is on the brink of transformative opportunities, it continues to grapple with the proper roadmaps to harness new abilities, including AI, for good. One of the most promising areas for opportunity is in biometrics and its ability to uniquely identify individuals through biologic traits, enhancing both security and the user experience. Veridas, as a pioneer in biometric solutions, recognizes the potential of biometrics in revolutionizing identity verification and access control.

Veridas’ innovative solutions and experience can serve as a valuable resource for SIA members seeking to understand and implement biometric technologies effectively and ethically. This mutually beneficial relationship allows SIA to tap into Veridas’ specialized knowledge while Veridas gains access to a broader industry network and resources.

For Veridas, the Security Industry Association (SIA) offers a valuable platform for networking and collaboration within the security industry. SIA provides access to critical information, industry insights, and standards that are crucial for Veridas in developing cutting-edge identity and security solutions.

Veridas will leverage SIA’s influential events and advocacy to shape policies and regulations favoring the ethical and responsible use of biometrics and security technologies.