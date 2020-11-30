Worldstream Releases Software-Defined Network with MSP Deltics as Launching Partner

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Worldstream has officially launched its in-house developed ‘Worldstream Elastic Network’. Launching partner is managed services provider (MSP) Deltics from Hengelo, the Netherlands. Based on this software-defined network, the channel partner now introduces a number of ‘as-a-service’ products that make use of this SDN - starting with solutions for backup & disaster recovery and archiving.

The development of the Worldstream Elastic Network (WEN) took Worldstream’s R&D engineering team more than a year. WEN is a software-defined network (SDN) using EVPN VXLAN technology. This SDN is built on top of Worldstream’s global network backbone with 10Tbit/s of bandwidth capacity.

The backup & disaster recovery solutions launched by Deltics and based on the Worldstream Elastic Network constitute an initial selection of the new proposition options which MSP Deltics has identified by using Worldstream’s SDN platform.

Applications: Hybrid IT, IoT, Edge Computing

As an SDN, the Worldstream Elastic Network offers managed services provider Deltics the possibility to expand their portfolio with ‘on-demand’ products. The first ‘as-a-service’ products launched by Deltics through this SDN include solutions for backup & disaster recovery, but much more is possible. You may think of for example the ‘on-demand’ (and pay-per-use) offering of bare metal hardware, hypervisors, VM’s, cloud instances, twin and multi data center setups, as well as cybersecurity solutions. Solutions such as these can be deployed in data centers where the underlying backbone has a network Point-of-Presence (PoP), in the Netherlands and worldwide.

Functionality can be dynamically interconnected through the Worldstream Elastic Network. The SDN solution also provides cloud entry points with secured connections to popular cloud providers, while workloads can be migrated live between data centers. This makes the software-defined network suitable for today’s applications such as hybrid IT, IoT (Internet of Things) and edge computing.

Standardization, Bandwidth and Latency

Transparency and standardization for the underlying infrastructure as well as service scalability are important for ‘as-a-service’ IT solutions, stated Deltics.