VdS accredited and notified for new EN 54-5 and 54-7
December 2020 by Marc Jacob
The Technical Committee CEN/TC 72 has harmonised the two common standards EN 54-5: 2017 + A1:2018, “Heat detectors – Point heat detectors”, and 54-7: 2018, “Smoke detectors – Point smoke detectors that operate using scattered light, transmitted light or ionization”. New are, above all, increased demands on the EMC-resilience of the products. The up-dated standards will be mandatory throughout the EU from the end of the transition period on August 31st 2022.
VdS has been accredited by the German state as well as notified by the EU for tests in accordance with these two norms and can now ful-ly support manufacturers in achieving these certificates. Almost all VdS-approved detectors have already been compliant with the new EN requirements for years.
