VdS accredited and notified for new EN 54-5 and 54-7

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

The Technical Committee CEN/TC 72 has harmonised the two common standards EN 54-5: 2017 + A1:2018, “Heat detectors – Point heat detectors”, and 54-7: 2018, “Smoke detectors – Point smoke detectors that operate using scattered light, transmitted light or ionization”. New are, above all, increased demands on the EMC-resilience of the products. The up-dated standards will be mandatory throughout the EU from the end of the transition period on August 31st 2022.