Westcon-Comstor and RingCentral expand partnership into France

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Westcon-Comstor, the global technology distributor, has announced the expansion of its partnership with RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) into France.

RingCentral is the provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact centre solutions. RingCentral gives teams, partners, and customers the ability to communicate, collaborate, and connect the way they want, from anywhere, on any device.

Westcon-Comstor has been acting as Master Agent for RingCentral in the UK and Ireland since July 2019, and has been a platinum partner since November 2019. The expansion of this partnership between Westcon-Comstor and RingCentral into France brings a new generation of cloud communications solutions to channel partners in the region.