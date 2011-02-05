Search
Nexans and Ingram Micro sign Distribution Agreement

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Nexans announced that it has signed a value-added distribution agreement with Ingram Micro for the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Jordan and Yemen. With this agreement, Ingram Micro is authorized to sell and promote Nexans’ entire portfolio of LAN solutions through its wide channel network in these countries.

Nexans selected Ingram Micro, as top global distributor, because of its strong base of system integration channel partners across the region. For Nexans, the ability of a channel partner to sell solutions meeting specific networking requirements of end customers, is key. Another reason for working together with Ingram Micro was its ability to ensure sufficient level of stocks, across the regional distribution of its channel partners.

Nexans offers an extensive range of cables and cabling systems. The company has been positioned as a high-end LAN infrastructure vendor that provides complete end-to-end solutions in both, copper and fibre to major customers in the enterprise market. The advanced technology and the complete end-to-end solution offering by Nexans, both differentiates the company from many other cabling vendors that focus on commodity market.




