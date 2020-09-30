WatchGuard adds endpoint security specialisation option to channel programme

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

WatchGuard® Technologies has announced that both its existing and newly added partners from the Panda Security acquisition now have access to the full suite of products and services from both companies via WatchGuard’s worldwide network of authorised distributors. Panda products are now available individually and through Passport, WatchGuard’s bundle of user-centric security services. Combining WatchGuard’s Total Security Suite and Passport allows partners to provide complete security from network to endpoint for their customers.

Upon closing the Panda acquisition in June 2020, WatchGuard introduced its Panda Security Early Access Programme to put Panda solutions into existing partners’ hands for immediate evaluation and training. Since then, more than 25 percent of partners in the WatchGuardONE programme have deployed Adaptive Defense 360 internally and started integrating it into their portfolios. WatchGuard has brought on 6500 new partners from Panda Security in 2020, growing its channel community to over 18,000 active partners globally.

As the company’s product portfolio continues to evolve and expand, so does the WatchGuardONE partner programme. WatchGuardONE has added a specialisation for Endpoint Security that allows existing partners to quickly gain the expertise needed to sell the newly acquired endpoint solutions from WatchGuard. Likewise, Panda Security channel partners can achieve a specialisation in Endpoint Security, as well any or all of the existing categories, including Network Security, Multi-Factor Authentication, and Secure Wi-Fi.

Partners that attain specialisation in just one of these four product families can achieve full WatchGuardONE status, including financial incentives and sales, marketing and technical support, without revenue thresholds or product portfolio adoption requirements. WatchGuardONE’s value-based programme minimises barriers to entry and ensures maximum return on investment to make it easier than ever for partners to do business with WatchGuard. For further details about the expanded program, visit here: https://p.widencdn.net/89owg2/WGONE....

Partners interested in growing their portfolio with new Panda or WatchGuard solutions should reach out to their designated channel account manager.