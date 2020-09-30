Visa accredits FIME U.S.

October 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

FIME has been qualified to deliver Visa Contactless Payment Specifications (VCPS) Level 2 terminal testing at its San Jose lab.

North American terminal vendors can now achieve multiple accreditations from the payment industry’s key international bodies and schemes in a single test session. This reduces certification time and costs with a one-stop shop to certify their point-of-sale (POS) devices and tap to phone.

The accreditation follows FIME’s acquisition of CETECOM U.S.’s payment activities earlier this year. It expands FIME’s existing portfolio of testing services, technical advisory and testing tools to enable U.S. customers to define, design, deliver and test their pioneering products and services.