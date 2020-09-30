IriusRisk Announces $6.7 Million Series A

September 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

IriusRisk announced the closing of its $6.7 million Series A fundraising. Global cyber investor Paladin Capital Group led the round, with participation from 360 Capital Partners and existing investors Swanlaab, JME Ventures and Sonae Investment Management.

The funding will enable IriusRisk to continue to innovate through its product roadmap and focus on global growth by expanding its sales and marketing teams in the US, UK and Europe.

The IriusRisk platform helps developers, software architects and security engineers to design secure software from the start of the development process and manage security all the way through to the testing phases.