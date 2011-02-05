WSO2 Acquires Platformer to Extend Kubernetes Capabilities of Choreo Next-Generation Integration Platform as a Service

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

WSO2 y announced that it has acquired Platformer, innovator of an enterprise-grade cloud-native application platform that empowers enterprise developers and DevOps to deploy and manage their containerised workloads securely, and reliably at scale on Kubernetes. As part of WSO2, Platformer, which has operations in Australia and Sri Lanka, will play a central role in extending the Kubernetes capabilities of the data plane of Choreo, the new WSO2 integration platform as a service (iPaaS) announced today.

Thousands of organisations, including hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments, rely on WSO2’s open-source, cloud-native solutions to drive their digital transformation—executing more than 18 trillion transactions annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organisations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications.

The Choreo iPaaS, now in public beta, builds on WSO2’s industry-leading technology by enabling developers to engineer in low-code and pro-code simultaneously; build, test and deploy in Kubernetes; manage APIs; share them in a marketplace; and observe performance—all within hours not weeks.

The Platformer Console complements Choreo by enhancing its Kubernetes-based deployment capabilities to support multiple regions, multiple cloud providers, and even private clouds. The Platformer technology will allow Choreo to expand beyond the open-source Ballerina programming language to support the DevOps management of any containerised workload. It provides capabilities for centrally managing the development, deployment, and monitoring of cloud-native applications; accelerating the development cycle; and building apps for vendor-neutral Kubernetes in a cloud-agnostic way.

With the acquisition, Kanchana Wickremasinghe, Platformer co-founder and former CEO joins WSO2 as vice president and product manager, Choreo Data Plane.