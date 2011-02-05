Nefkens Joins Coalfire Board

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Global cybersecurity firm Coalfire has appointed Mike Nefkens to its board of directors. Nefkens, the former president of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Services, is currently a senior advisor with the Boston Consulting Group and featured speaker at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

At HP, Nefkens was responsible for a $20 billion business unit with heavy emphasis on security solutions and with 110,000 global employees. He previously served as CEO of Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) where he managed the $5 billion, 13,500-employee Honeywell Homes division. Nefkens earned his MBA from Duke University and undergraduate business administration degree from Texas Christian University.

Nefkens joins McAndrew and other industry experts on Coalfire’s board of directors including AKnowledge Partners CEO Homaira Akbari, Cynergy Partners’ Jim Pflaging, and Rohan Haldea and Jesús Rueda of Apax Partners, the private equity firm that acquired Coalfire last year.