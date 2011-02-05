Metallic Receives FedRAMP High Ready Status for BaaS Portfolio

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Commvault announced its new Metallic Government Cloud offerings along with achievement of “High Ready” status for its Metallic Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) portfolio and Metallic Cloud Storage Service (MCSS) from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) – making Metallic the only comprehensive SaaS data protection solution to currently meet the highest confidentiality, integrity, and availability standards recognized by the U.S. government. This comes on the heels of Metallic recently receiving the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) compliance readiness attestation, a testament to its hardened security posture across the full portfolio of SaaS offerings.

In addition, Metallic is launching its first FedRAMP High Ready offering, Metallic™ Office 365 Backup Government Cloud, in support of federal, state, and local agencies running Office 365 GCC High environments.

FedRAMP is designed to provide a standardized approach to security authorizations for Cloud Service Offerings that government agencies and cloud service providers can adhere to, ensuring government data would be protected in the public cloud. Upon completing the rigorous and multi-faceted FedRAMP review process, cloud vendors are awarded a protection level – High, Moderate, or Low. High certification is the most stringent with 421 controls for security and risk management to prevent data loss and unauthorized access to information that could result in severe or catastrophic adverse effects on an agency, its assets, finances, operations, or individuals.

As the only vendor to currently have FedRAMP High Ready status for its SaaS-delivered data protection technology, Commvault is able to provide government agencies and private sector organizations working with the U.S. government a single solution, which offers effective, scalable, easy to use, and extended SaaS data protection that meets rigorous security controls and monitoring standards set forth by FedRAMP across all impact levels; this also includes the security requirements pertaining to the FBI’s CJIS.

Commvault’s recently expanded Metallic SaaS portfolio offers data management for critical SaaS and hybrid cloud applications, including the addition of Metallic Backup for Microsoft Dynamics 365. Following the launch of Metallic Office 365 Backup Government Cloud, additional workloads protected with FedRAMP High Ready status are expected to be available in the coming quarter.