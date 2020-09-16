VuWall Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification

September 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

VuWall announced that the company has achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 for the quality management system (QMS) governing the manufacturing, production, operations, and support of its products.

The result of six months of extensive internal development and external validation by TÜV SÜD, VuWall’s manufacturing facility in Germany was officially granted its certification on August 19, 2020.

VuWall has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification for their quality management system supporting the production, operation, installation, and servicing of the company’s entire product line, installation and support services, as well as the company’s systems for continually improving those processes.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, ISO is a network of the national standards institutes in 165 countries and serves over 50,000 new customers every year. Its ISO 9001 is based on a number of quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement. Using ISO 9001 helps ensure that customers get consistent, good-quality products and services.