Pulse Secure Expands Global Education Partnerships Into ASEAN

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

Pulse Secure is pleased to announce its new partnership with Trainocate to deliver Pulse Secure Authorized Training courses across ASEAN.

Pulse Secure brings together core secure access functions with required interoperability for hybrid IT and multi-cloud. The company’s Zero Trust value proposition is realized through its Access Suite, which delivers protected connectivity, operational intelligence, and threat response across mobile, network, and multi-cloud environments in order to provide easy, compliant access for end users and single-pane-of-glass management for administrators.

The Pulse Secure Training and Certification Program includes training courses designed to help network engineers, enterprise system architects, technical support specialists and implementation consultants to successfully deploy and maintain Pulse Secure products and services. After completing the training course, participants are prepared to take the Pulse Secure Certified Technical Expert exams. Local classes will begin in September 2020 and will include training for: Pulse Policy Secure (PPS) - Deployment, Implementation and Configuration; Pulse Connect Secure (PCS) - Administration and Configuration; Pulse Secure vADC - Foundation and Pulse Secure vADC - Administration and Configuration.