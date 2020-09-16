Search
Pure Storage to Acquire Portworx

September 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Pure Storage announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Portworx, for approximately $370 million in cash. This deal represents Pure’s largest acquisition to date and the company’s deeper expansion into the fast-growing market for multi-cloud data services to support Kubernetes and containers.

Portworx is the Kubernetes Data Services Platform most used by Global 2000 companies to provide persistent storage, high availability, data protection, data security, and cloud mobility for containers deployed in hybrid cloud architectures. By combining Portworx container data services with Pure’s data platforms and Pure Service Orchestrator software, Pure will provide a comprehensive suite of data services that can be deployed in-cloud, on bare metal, or on enterprise arrays, all natively orchestrated in Kubernetes.




