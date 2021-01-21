Vigil@nce - yast2-multipath: file corruption
February 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can create a symbolic link, in order to alter the pointed file, with privileges of yast2-multipath.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter