Vigil@nce - Cisco SD-WAN vEdge: information disclosure via Iperf Tool

February 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco SD-WAN Software, Cisco vEdge.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 21/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Iperf Tool of Cisco SD-WAN vEdge, in order to obtain sensitive information.

