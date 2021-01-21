Vigil@nce - Cisco SD-WAN vEdge: information disclosure via Iperf Tool
February 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco SD-WAN Software, Cisco vEdge.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Iperf Tool of Cisco SD-WAN vEdge, in order to obtain sensitive information.
