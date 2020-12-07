Vigil@nce - Apache Traffic Server: information disclosure via Negative Cache Poisoning

February 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Negative Cache Poisoning of Apache Traffic Server, in order to obtain sensitive information.

