Vigil@nce - libexif: three vulnerabilities
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of libexif.
