Vigil@nce - ISC BIND: overload via NXNSAttack On DNS Recursive Resolvers

July 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Windows 2008 R0, Windows 2008 R2, Windows 2012, Windows 2016, Windows 2019, DNS protocol.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an overload via NXNSAttack On DNS Recursive Resolvers of ISC BIND, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
