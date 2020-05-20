Vigil@nce - ISC BIND: overload via NXNSAttack On DNS Recursive Resolvers

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Windows 2008 R0, Windows 2008 R2, Windows 2012, Windows 2016, Windows 2019, DNS protocol.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 20/05/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger an overload via NXNSAttack On DNS Recursive Resolvers of ISC BIND, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...