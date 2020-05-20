Vigil@nce - Microsoft Windows: four vulnerabilities
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Windows 10, Windows 2008 R0, Windows 2008 R2, Windows 2012, Windows 2016, Windows 2019, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows RT.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Microsoft Windows.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter