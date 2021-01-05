Vigil@nce - gssproxy: privilege escalation via gp_worker_main
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via gp_worker_main() of gssproxy, in order to escalate his privileges.
