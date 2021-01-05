Vigil@nce - gssproxy: privilege escalation via gp_worker_main

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via gp_worker_main() of gssproxy, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

