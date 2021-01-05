Vigil@nce - Node Core: read-write access via HTTP Request Smuggling
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Nodejs Core, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via HTTP Request Smuggling of Node Core, in order to read or alter data.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter