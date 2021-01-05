Vigil@nce - Node Core: read-write access via HTTP Request Smuggling

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Nodejs Core, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions via HTTP Request Smuggling of Node Core, in order to read or alter data.

