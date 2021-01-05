Vigil@nce - crewjam/saml: privilege escalation via XML Round-Trip Unpreserved Semantics
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, Grafana, Unix (platform) not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via XML Round-Trip Unpreserved Semantics of crewjam/saml, in order to escalate his privileges.
