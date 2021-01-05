Vigil@nce - crewjam/saml: privilege escalation via XML Round-Trip Unpreserved Semantics

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Grafana, Unix (platform) not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via XML Round-Trip Unpreserved Semantics of crewjam/saml, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

