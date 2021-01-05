Vigil@nce - Python py: overload via py.path.svnwc
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an overload via py.path.svnwc of Python py, in order to trigger a denial of service.
