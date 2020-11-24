Vigil@nce - WinSCP: denial of service via long filenames

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: WinSCP.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on client.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via long filenames in WinSCP, in order to trigger a denial of service.

