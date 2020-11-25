Vigil@nce - WildFly: password leak in log file
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: WildFly.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can retrieve usernames and associated passwords in WildFly log files.
