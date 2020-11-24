Vigil@nce - SPIP: Cross Site Scripting via prive/formulaires/configurer_preferences.php

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via prive/formulaires/configurer_preferences.php of SPIP, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: Debian, SPIP.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: client access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The SPIP product offers a web service.

However, it does not filter received data via prive/formulaires/configurer_preferences.php before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via prive/formulaires/configurer_preferences.php of SPIP, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

