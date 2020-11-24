Vigil@nce - SPIP: Cross Site Scripting via prive/formulaires/configurer_preferences.php
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via prive/formulaires/configurer_preferences.php of SPIP, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Impacted products: Debian, SPIP.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The SPIP product offers a web service.
However, it does not filter received data via prive/formulaires/configurer_preferences.php before inserting them in generated HTML documents.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via prive/formulaires/configurer_preferences.php of SPIP, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
