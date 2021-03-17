Vigil@nce - Switchboard Bluetooth Plug: information disclosure via Incorrect Authorization
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Incorrect Authorization of Switchboard Bluetooth Plug, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter