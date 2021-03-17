Vigil@nce - IBM Security Directory Suite: information disclosure
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Security Directory Server.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of IBM Security Directory Suite, in order to obtain sensitive information.
