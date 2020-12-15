Vigil@nce - Red Hat Single Sign-On: privilege escalation via redhat-sso-7
February 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Red Hat SSO.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via redhat-sso-7 of Red Hat Single Sign-On, in order to escalate his privileges.
