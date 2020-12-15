Vigil@nce - Red Hat Single Sign-On: privilege escalation via redhat-sso-7

February 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Red Hat SSO.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 15/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via redhat-sso-7 of Red Hat Single Sign-On, in order to escalate his privileges.

