Vigil@nce - Synergy: denial of service via KMsgHelloBack Client Name Length
February 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via KMsgHelloBack Client Name Length of Synergy, in order to trigger a denial of service.
