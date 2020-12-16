Vigil@nce - Synergy: denial of service via KMsgHelloBack Client Name Length

February 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via KMsgHelloBack Client Name Length of Synergy, in order to trigger a denial of service.

