Vigil@nce - Trend Micro InterScan Web Security Virtual Appliance: multiple vulnerabilities
February 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: InterScan VirusWall.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, client access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Trend Micro InterScan Web Security Virtual Appliance.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter