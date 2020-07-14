Vigil@nce - Python-RSA: information disclosure via Leading Nul Bytes

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 14/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Leading Nul Bytes of Python-RSA, in order to obtain sensitive information.

