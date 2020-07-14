Vigil@nce - McAfee Web Gateway: open redirect
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: McAfee Web Gateway.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can deceive the user of McAfee Web Gateway, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.
