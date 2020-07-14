Vigil@nce - IBM QRadar SIEM: code execution via Command Injection

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QRadar SIEM.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 14/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via Command Injection of IBM QRadar SIEM, in order to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

