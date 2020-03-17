Vigil@nce - Podman: file corruption via Container Image

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

A local attacker can create a symbolic link in a Container Image, in order to alter the pointed file, with privileges of Podman on the host system.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...