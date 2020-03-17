Vigil@nce - Ubuntu: information disclosure via linux-image-4.15.0
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via linux-image-4.15.0 of Ubuntu, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
