Vigil@nce - Ubuntu: information disclosure via linux-image-4.15.0

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ubuntu.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via linux-image-4.15.0 of Ubuntu, in order to obtain sensitive information.

